Nalin Lease Finance standalone net profit declines 25.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.08% to Rs 1.81 crore

Net profit of Nalin Lease Finance declined 25.00% to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 19.08% to Rs 1.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1.811.5267.4067.111.081.351.031.310.751.00

Powered by Capital Market - Live News