Tata Capital consolidated net profit rises 16.86% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.27% to Rs 7975.44 crore

Net profit of Tata Capital rose 16.86% to Rs 1256.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1075.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 12.27% to Rs 7975.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 7103.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.7975.447103.6172.7775.191880.421513.981738.731414.661256.871075.57

