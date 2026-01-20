LTIMindtree consolidated net profit declines 10.58% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.59% to Rs 10781.00 crore

Net profit of LTIMindtree declined 10.58% to Rs 970.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1085.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 11.59% to Rs 10781.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 9660.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.10781.009660.9018.5816.492160.601736.901895.001472.50970.601085.40

