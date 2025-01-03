Business Standard

Aarti Pharmalabs closes operations of its Vapi plant under GPCB directives

Last Updated : Jan 03 2025 | 6:31 PM IST
Aarti Pharmalabs has closed the operations of its plant located Vapi, Gujarat following the directions received from the Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB) under Section 33(A) of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, on 02 January 2025.

Further, the GPCB has asked to submit a bank guarantee of Rs. 2,50,000/- for compliance assurance at the time of revocation and has also ordered to deposit interim Environment Damage Compensation amount as and when decided by the GPCB.

First Published: Jan 03 2025 | 6:18 PM IST

