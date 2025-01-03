Aarti Pharmalabs closes operations of its Vapi plant under GPCB directives

Aarti Pharmalabs has closed the operations of its plant located Vapi, Gujarat following the directions received from the Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB) under Section 33(A) of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, on 02 January 2025.
Further, the GPCB has asked to submit a bank guarantee of Rs. 2,50,000/- for compliance assurance at the time of revocation and has also ordered to deposit interim Environment Damage Compensation amount as and when decided by the GPCB.
