Aarti Pharmalabs consolidated net profit declines 48.88% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 8.67% to Rs 418.33 croreNet profit of Aarti Pharmalabs declined 48.88% to Rs 27.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 54.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 8.67% to Rs 418.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 458.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales418.33458.03 -9 OPM %17.7120.45 -PBDT63.4692.65 -32 PBT38.6971.77 -46 NP27.9254.62 -49
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content