Jyoti CNC Automation consolidated net profit rises 12.68% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.93% to Rs 507.90 croreNet profit of Jyoti CNC Automation rose 12.68% to Rs 85.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 75.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 17.93% to Rs 507.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 430.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales507.90430.67 18 OPM %24.5324.75 -PBDT119.52108.63 10 PBT109.0599.42 10 NP85.5075.88 13
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content