Servotech Renewable Power System consolidated net profit declines 88.24% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 46.67% to Rs 106.49 croreNet profit of Servotech Renewable Power System declined 88.24% to Rs 1.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 11.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 46.67% to Rs 106.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 199.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales106.49199.67 -47 OPM %5.919.46 -PBDT4.8416.82 -71 PBT0.5315.33 -97 NP1.3311.31 -88
