Menon Pistons consolidated net profit rises 3.58% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.99% to Rs 74.54 croreNet profit of Menon Pistons rose 3.58% to Rs 6.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 13.99% to Rs 74.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 65.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales74.5465.39 14 OPM %16.9018.18 -PBDT12.3911.34 9 PBT9.559.06 5 NP6.956.71 4
