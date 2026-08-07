Friday, August 07, 2026 | 03:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchSBI Q1 ResultsTata Tech ShareQ1 ResultsInd vs SL XI Live StreamingDelhi Rain AlertLupin Q1 ResultNIFTY IT INDEX
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aastha Spintex Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Aastha Spintex Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Aug 07 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

Indo Thai Securities Ltd, Batliboi Ltd, Saurashtra Cement Ltd and Gala Precision Engineering Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 07 August 2026.

Indo Thai Securities Ltd, Batliboi Ltd, Saurashtra Cement Ltd and Gala Precision Engineering Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 07 August 2026.

Aastha Spintex Ltd lost 10.00% to Rs 74.61 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 13.98 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.3 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Indo Thai Securities Ltd tumbled 9.97% to Rs 99.35. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 45415 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 67524 shares in the past one month.

Batliboi Ltd crashed 9.95% to Rs 92.5. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 85191 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15978 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

A model of Pratt & Whitney's F135 Engine, more than 1,300 of which currently power all three variants of the global F-35 Lightning II fighter aircraft fleet. (Photo: Pratt & Whitney)

An unfinished mission

QSR

QSR stocks: Travel Food, Restaurant Brands rally up to 10%, hit 52-wk highs

Iran-US war, West Asia, Saudi Arabia

Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan to sign joint defence pact amid US-Iran war

stock market

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex at day's low, down 500 pts; SBI share price rises 3% post Q1 result

Brent may retest $90 as supply risks outweigh peace hopes: Mirae Asset

Brent may retest $90 as supply risks outweigh peace hopes: Mirae Asset

Saurashtra Cement Ltd dropped 9.68% to Rs 62.6. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 43907 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32115 shares in the past one month.

Gala Precision Engineering Ltd pared 9.57% to Rs 1049. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 39993 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6313 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Volumes jump at Travel Food Services Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Travel Food Services Ltd counter

Nifty trades below 24,550; oil & gas shares decline

Nifty trades below 24,550; oil & gas shares decline

Indian Rupee witnessed steady depreciation over last decade with steepest fall against Euro: RBI

Indian Rupee witnessed steady depreciation over last decade with steepest fall against Euro: RBI

Electronics Mart India consolidated net profit rises 458.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Electronics Mart India consolidated net profit rises 458.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Capacit'e Infraprojects consolidated net profit declines 13.68% in the June 2026 quarter

Capacit'e Infraprojects consolidated net profit declines 13.68% in the June 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 3:04 PM IST