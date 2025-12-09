Tuesday, December 09, 2025 | 01:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / AB Real Estate arm clocks over Rs 1,800 cr sales in Gurugram project

AB Real Estate arm clocks over Rs 1,800 cr sales in Gurugram project

Image

Last Updated : Dec 09 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Aditya Birla Real Estate said that its wholly owned subsidiary, Birla Estates has achieved the sales of over Rs 1,800 crore at its premium residential project, Birla Pravaah in Sector 71, Gurugram.

The project comprising of 492 units has been fully sold out within 24 hours of launch, marking a significant milestone for the brand and further reaffirming its strong growth momentum in the NCR market.

Spread across 5.075 acres (approximately 20537.79 Sq.M), Birla Pravaah offers a seamless blend of expansive open greens and thoughtfully designed residential towers.

KT Jithendran, MD & CEO at Birla Estates states; Birla Pravaah is a one-of-its-kind development. Every detail has been meticulously crafted to create homes that inspire and elevate the everyday lives of modern families. Our legacy continues to strengthen with every project we deliver. The overwhelming response underscores the increasing demand for premium, well-designed residences in NCR. With this milestone, Birla Estates further deepens its presence in one of Indias fastest-growing real estate markets.

 

Aditya Birla Real Estate (formerly known as Century Textiles and Industries) was established in 1897. It is the holding company of Birla Estates, a premium player in the residential and commercial real estate segment with a fast-expanding presence in key markets of MMR, NCR, Bengaluru, and Pune. It has a presence in the cotton textiles, pulp & paper, and real estate sectors.

The firm reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 15.74 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with a net profit of Rs 2.58 crore in Q2 FY25. Total income dropped 58.94% year on year (YoY) to Rs 113.23 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

The counter fell 1.83% to Rs 1627 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Kranti Industries bags 20 defence orders from AVNL-MTPF worth Rs 87 lakh

Kranti Industries bags 20 defence orders from AVNL-MTPF worth Rs 87 lakh

Euro supported marginally, EUR/INR futures linger around 105 mark

Euro supported marginally, EUR/INR futures linger around 105 mark

India's Home Prices to Rise 6% Amid Luxury Housing Boom but Costs May Cool Investor Demand

India's Home Prices to Rise 6% Amid Luxury Housing Boom but Costs May Cool Investor Demand

Nifty trades below 25,900 marks; financial services share decline

Nifty trades below 25,900 marks; financial services share decline

Japanese Yen holds near 156 despite quake and weak GDP

Japanese Yen holds near 156 despite quake and weak GDP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 09 2025 | 12:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPhysicswallah Q2 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayVladimir Putin India Visit LIVEIndigo Flight Cancellation TodayMotorola Edge 70 SpecsIndia-Russia TradeIndiGo Stock CrashesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon