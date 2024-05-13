ABB India Ltd Surges 6.15%

ABB India Ltd has added 12.95% over last one month compared to 1.52% fall in S&P BSE Capital Goods index and 2.38% drop in the SENSEX

ABB India Ltd gained 6.15% today to trade at Rs 7623.75. The S&P BSE Capital Goods index is up 0.52% to quote at 61304.03. The index is down 1.52 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, SKF India Ltd increased 3.39% and Polycab India Ltd added 2.96% on the day. The S&P BSE Capital Goods index went up 67.76 % over last one year compared to the 16.85% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

ABB India Ltd has added 12.95% over last one month compared to 1.52% fall in S&P BSE Capital Goods index and 2.38% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 14551 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 16000 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 7670.75 on 13 May 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 3809.4 on 11 May 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News