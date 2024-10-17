Business Standard
Accelya Solutions India consolidated net profit rises 2.95% in the September 2024 quarter

Accelya Solutions India consolidated net profit rises 2.95% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 17 2024 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales decline 0.13% to Rs 127.04 crore

Net profit of Accelya Solutions India rose 2.95% to Rs 32.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 31.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 0.13% to Rs 127.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 127.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales127.04127.21 0 OPM %38.2238.08 -PBDT51.1150.10 2 PBT43.5742.29 3 NP32.4631.53 3

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 17 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

