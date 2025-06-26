Thursday, June 26, 2025 | 11:32 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
ACME Solar secures contract for setting up 275 MW energy storage capacity in Andhra Pradesh

ACME Solar secures contract for setting up 275 MW energy storage capacity in Andhra Pradesh

Image

Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

ACME Solar Holdings has emerged as the winning bidder for NHPC's tender for cumulative capacity of 275 MW / 550 MWh standalone battery energy storage system (BESS) projects in Andhra Pradesh.

The auction was part of a tender issued by NHPC in February 2025 to enhance energy storage capacity in Andhra Pradesh.

The BESS capacity is spread across two projects at Kuppam and Ghani.

The companys winning bid for Kuppam project was at a tariff of Rs 210,000 per MW per month with a capacity of 50 MW / 100 MWh.

Its winning bid for Ghani project was at a tariff of Rs 222,000 per MW per month with a capacity of 225 MW / 450 MWh.

 

The project requires system availability for two full operational cycles of two hours each every day.

As part of the project, ACME Solar will receive viability gap funding of Rs 27 lakh per MWh or 30% of the total project cost, whichever is lower.

The company stated that this project will further diversify its portfolio to include maiden standalone BESS projects to its existing portfolio of solar, wind, FDRE & Hybrid renewable energy projects

Rahula Kashyapa, chief commercial officer of ACME Solar Holdings, said: "We feel privileged for the opportunity to develop NHPCs standalone battery energy storage system project in Andhra Pradesh.

This milestone reflects ACME Solars commitment to pioneering innovative clean energy solutions that strengthen Indias grid reliability and accelerate the nations renewable energy transition."

ACME Solar Holdings (ACML) is a renewable power generation company in India with a portfolio of solar, wind, hybrid and FDRE (firm and dispatchable renewable energy) projects.

The company reported a 76.82% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 123.36 crore in Q4 FY25, compared to Rs 532.39 crore in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations surged 64.95% year on year to Rs 486.89 crore in Q4 FY25.

The scrip shed 0.12% to currently trade at Rs 247.95 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 11:11 AM IST

