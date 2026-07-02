Adani Energy Solutions Ltd gains for third straight session

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd is quoting at Rs 1541.8, up 1.34% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 76.16% in last one year as compared to a 5.02% slide in NIFTY and a 9.03% slide in the Nifty Energy index.

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1541.8, up 1.34% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.52% on the day, quoting at 24129.55. The Sensex is at 77320.29, up 0.52%. Adani Energy Solutions Ltd has gained around 3.26% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Adani Energy Solutions Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.37% in last one month and is currently quoting at 39764.85, down 0.3% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 18.94 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 27.58 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1544.6, up 0.85% on the day. Adani Energy Solutions Ltd is up 76.16% in last one year as compared to a 5.02% slide in NIFTY and a 9.03% slide in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 320.29 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News