Nava Ltd soars 1.62%, rises for third straight session

Nava Ltd is quoting at Rs 622.8, up 1.62% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 1.52% in last one year as compared to a 5.02% gain in NIFTY and a 9.03% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

Nava Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 622.8, up 1.62% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.52% on the day, quoting at 24129.55. The Sensex is at 77320.29, up 0.52%. Nava Ltd has added around 2.91% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Nava Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.37% in last one month and is currently quoting at 39764.85, down 0.3% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.86 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.54 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 30.38 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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