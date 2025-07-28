Adani Green Energy consolidated net profit rises 59.87% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 35.94% to Rs 3741.00 croreNet profit of Adani Green Energy rose 59.87% to Rs 713.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 446.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 35.94% to Rs 3741.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2752.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales3741.002752.00 36 OPM %81.3286.45 -PBDT1723.001271.00 36 PBT956.00675.00 42 NP713.00446.00 60
