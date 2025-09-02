Adani Green Energy (UP) standalone net profit declines 27.27% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.15% to Rs 76.20 croreNet profit of Adani Green Energy (UP) declined 27.27% to Rs 20.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 27.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 1.15% to Rs 76.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 75.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales76.2075.33 1 OPM %77.1487.88 -PBDT41.8151.89 -19 PBT27.2437.21 -27 NP20.2227.80 -27
