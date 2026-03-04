Dabur India signs deal to acquire minorty stake in RAS Beauty

Dabur India announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire minority stake in new-age luxury skincare D2C Company, RAS Beauty, aiming to capture the fast-growing premium beauty segment.

Founded by three women -- Shubhika Jain, her sister Suramya Jain and their mother Sangeeta Jain, RAS Beauty is a Raipur-based digital first, fast growing Farm-to-Face luxury skincare brand with a strong presence in the natural beauty segment. RASs key products, which include face elixirs, serums, and moisturisers, are infused with essential oils and naturederived actives. The company has demonstrated strong growth momentum with a 3-year CAGR of around 75% with an ARR of approximately Rs 100 crore and high gross margin.

RAS Beauty is the first investment from Dabur Ventures, which was launched in October 2025 with an intent to acquire stake in high-potential, new-age D2C businesses that demonstrate strong growth potential and are closely aligned with Daburs long-term strategic vision. Dabur plans to invest around Rs 60 crore in RAS Beauty.

Dabur India executive director group head corporate strategy, Mr. Abhinav Dhall, said: We are very impressed with the passion and commitment with which Shubhika Jain and her family have built RAS Beauty always keeping the consumer at the forefront. RAS offers a distinct skincare value proposition at the confluence of nature, science and luxury. We believe that the premium beauty segment will witness strong growth in the coming decade and RAS Beauty is well positioned to capture the emerging opportunity.

RAS Beauty co-founder and CEO Ms Shubhika Jain said: "We have been inspired by Dabur's 141-year legacy of building purpose-led, trusted consumer brands. Dabur has proved that nature, science, and consumer trust can coexist at scale, and that is exactly what we are building at RAS. This investment will enable us to accelerate our omnichannel presence, deepen our R&D capabilities, and invest in brand and team building, all in pursuit of our longer-term goal of making RAS a leading name in Indian luxury skincare, at home and globally, while staying true to our core values.

Dabur is one of Indias leading FMCG companies, specializing in Ayurveda and natural health care, with an extensive distribution network spanning India and key international markets.

The company reported a 7.3% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 553.61 crore on a 6.1% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 3,558.65 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

The counter fell 2.55% to Rs 494.65 on the BSE.

