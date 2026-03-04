Capillary Tech gains on $20 million strategic deal with Fortune 50 US retailer
Capillary Technologies India rose 1.11% to Rs 512.65 after the company announced a five-year strategic agreement worth over $20 million with one of the largest retailers in the United States and a Fortune 50 company.Under the partnership, Capillary will help the retailer modernize its loyalty and customer engagement ecosystem using its AI-powered platforms, including Loyalty+ and aiRA. The engagement will focus on enhancing customer personalization, improving promotional effectiveness through AI-driven offer optimization, and enabling real-time customer intelligence.
The collaboration aims to strengthen customer engagement and loyalty by enabling data-driven marketing strategies and personalized consumer experiences across channels. Capillary said the partnership highlights its growing role in delivering scalable AI-led loyalty solutions for large global enterprises.
Capillary Technologies India is a software product company that provides AI-based, cloud-native SaaS solutions to help enterprises manage customer loyalty and engagement. Its product suite includes platforms such as Loyalty+, Engage+, Insights+, Rewards+ and a customer data platform, enabling businesses to run end-to-end loyalty programs and deliver personalized omni-channel experiences. The company serves 115 clients, including 20 Fortune 500 companies, across 47 countries.
On a consolidated basis, Capillary Technologies India's net profit declined 22.12% to Rs 7.99 crore while net sales rose 15.75% to Rs 184.04 crore in Q3 December 2025 over Q3 December 2024.
First Published: Mar 04 2026 | 11:32 AM IST