Wednesday, February 18, 2026 | 10:55 AM IST
Nifty below 25,700 level; metal shares advance

Last Updated : Feb 18 2026 | 10:53 AM IST
The domestic equity indices traded with modest losses in the morning trade. The Nifty traded below the 25,700 level. Metal shares advanced after declining in the past trading session.

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, dropped 223.73 points or 0.27% to 83,227.23. The Nifty 50 index fell 70 points or 0.27% to 25,661.05.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index declined 0.12% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index rose 0.07%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,937 shares rose and 1,717 shares fell. A total of 182 shares were unchanged.

 

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Metal index rose 1.24% to 11,974.95. The index fell 1.06% in the past trading session.

Jindal Stainless (up 1.97%), Lloyds Metals & Energy (up 1.82%), Hindustan Copper (up 1.74%), Tata Steel (up 1.46%), Steel Authority of India (up 1.41%), APL Apollo Tubes (up 1.32%), NMDC (up 1.06%), Jindal Steel (up 1.01%), Hindalco Industries (up 0.94%) and Hindustan Zinc (up 0.83%) rose.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Saatvik Green Energy rose 0.40%. The company announced that its material subsidiary, Saatvik Solar Industries, has received an order from a renowned independent power producer to supply photovoltaic (PV) modules.

Dabur India declined 1.98%. The company announced the appointment of Herjit S. Bhalla as chief executive officer (CEO)India Business, with effect from 15 April 2026, as part of a leadership realignment aimed at sharpening operational focus.

Bosch appoints Tillmann Olsen as CFO; Karin Gilges assigned global role within group

Kings Infra Ventures jumps on Japan engagement, export expansion plans

BHEL secures Rs 1,500-cr CPP package order from SAIL

BLUECLOUDS secures National ISP authorisation

Netweb scales Make in India computing with launch of its Tyrone AI products powered by NVIDIA

First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 10:53 AM IST

