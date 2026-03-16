Adani Power Ltd Surges 3.31%

Adani Power Ltd has added 8.33% over last one month compared to 3.17% gain in BSE Utilities index and 9.94% drop in the SENSEX

Adani Power Ltd gained 3.31% today to trade at Rs 151.55. The BSE Utilities index is up 0.4% to quote at 5413.96. The index is up 3.17 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Va Tech Wabag Ltd increased 2.57% and Adani Energy Solutions Ltd added 1.72% on the day. The BSE Utilities index went up 10.98 % over last one year compared to the 0.79% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Adani Power Ltd has added 8.33% over last one month compared to 3.17% gain in BSE Utilities index and 9.94% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2.82 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 12.56 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 182.75 on 23 Sep 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 94.41 on 07 Apr 2025.

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