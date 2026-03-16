Data Patterns bags Rs 279-cr radar contract from IMD

Data Patterns (India) announced that it has received a contract worth Rs 279 crore for supply of 34 units of Doppler Weather Radars to Indian Metrological Department (IMD).

According to an exchange filing, the company stated that the order will be executed as per the terms of the contract. It also noted that the contract had been negotiated earlier with IMD, while the formal agreement was received recently. The order forms part of the negotiated contracts announced after Q3 FY2025-26.

The company clarified that its promoters and promoter group entities have no interest in the awarding authority, and the contract does not fall under related-party transactions under applicable regulatory norms.

Data Patterns core competencies include design and development across electronic hardware, software, firmware, mechanical, product prototypes, besides its testing, validation and verification Its involvement has been across radars, electronic warfare suites, communications, avionics, small satellites, automated test equipment, COTS, and programmes catering to Tejas light combat aircraft, light utility helicopters, BrahMos, and other communication & electronic intelligence systems.

The companys standalone net profit jumped 30.54% to Rs 58.30 crore on a 47.92% surge in revenue from operations to Rs 173.13 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Q3 FY25.

The counter slipped 1.07% to Rs 3,180.65 on the BSE.

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