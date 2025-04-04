Friday, April 04, 2025 | 12:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Adani Wilmar reports 7% volume growth in Q4 FY25

Image

Last Updated : Apr 04 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Adani Wilmar announced that it has recorded a robust 7% year-on-year (YoY) volume growth in Q4 FY25.

During the quarter, the company reported a significant 36% year-on-year revenue growth, with stronger performance in rural towns compared to urban markets. This growth, particularly in the foods category, was driven by expanded reach and increased market penetration.

For the entire fiscal year, the company reported strong volume growth of 10% YoY, with edible oils contributing a 10% YoY increase and the food & FMCG sectors achieving a robust 28% YoY growth.

However, there was a decline in the Industry Essentials business, the company added.

 

The year ended with total revenue of approximately Rs 62,000 crore, resulting in strong 26% YoY growth.

The company met its objective of extending its reach to 50,000 rural towns through the addition of distributors, sub-distributors, and an expanded rural sales force. This represents a tenfold increase over three years, up from 5,000 rural towns in FY 22, the firm stated.

The company also announced that it has changed its name to AWL Agri Business Limited from Adani Wilmar Limited as of 17 March 2025, following the receipt of a fresh certificate of incorporation from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

In Q4, the companys edible oil volume grew by 6% YoY. Sunflower and mustard oils continued to outperform the overall segment growth in FY25. Fortune Rice Bran Health Oil also saw strong performance, supported by an improved supply chain.

However, the company mentioned that higher raw material prices led to increased realizations, contributing to a 44% YoY revenue increase for the quarter.

The company reported that its Food & FMCG segment delivered 11% YoY revenue growth, reaching about Rs 1,450 crore. For the full fiscal year FY25, the segment saw robust volume growth of 28% YoY, driven by strong H1 performance, and generated a total revenue of around Rs 6,150 crore, reflecting its expanding market reach in a large market.

AWL Agri Business (formerly Adani Wilmar) is one of India's largest food and FMCG companies, offering a wide range of essential kitchen staples such as edible oils, wheat flour, rice, pulses, and sugar. Its flagship brand, Fortune, is trusted by over 123 million households, reaching one in three Indian families.

The companys consolidated net profit zoomed 104.55% to Rs 410.93 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 200.89 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 23.62% YoY to Rs 15,859.31 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Shares of Adani Wilmar declined 1.57% to currently trade at Rs 266.45 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Pharma stocks tumble as Trump hints at unprecedented tariffs

VIP Clothing Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Bharat Global Developers hits the floor after CEO resignation

Parliament approves Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025

Union Bank of India domestic advances rise 8% YoY in Q4 FY25

First Published: Apr 04 2025 | 12:23 PM IST

