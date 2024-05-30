Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Adarsh Mercantile reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.65 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 2:32 PM IST
Sales rise 880.77% to Rs 2.55 crore
Net Loss of Adarsh Mercantile reported to Rs 4.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 880.77% to Rs 2.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.68 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 884.62% to Rs 2.56 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales2.550.26 881 2.560.26 885 OPM %-85.10-23.08 --86.33-84.62 - PBDT-4.240.02 PL -1.83-0.18 -917 PBT-4.26-0.03 -14100 -1.86-0.22 -745 NP-4.65-0.26 -1688 -1.68-0.28 -500
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Mercantile Ventures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.34 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Mercantile Ventures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.07 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank reports standalone net profit of Rs 253.06 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Avon Mercantile reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.13 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Surat Trade &amp; Mercantile reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.91 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Multipurpose Trading &amp; Agencies reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Emerald Leisures reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.62 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Explicit Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.18 crore in the March 2024 quarter

ISF reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.88 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Cityman reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 30 2024 | 2:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEGold Silver Price TodayIMD Weather UpdateHindi Journalism DayICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon