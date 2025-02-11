Adarsh Plant Protect standalone net profit declines 93.75% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 29.54% to Rs 3.84 croreNet profit of Adarsh Plant Protect declined 93.75% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 29.54% to Rs 3.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 5.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales3.845.45 -30 OPM %2.344.04 -PBDT0.030.18 -83 PBT0.010.16 -94 NP0.010.16 -94
