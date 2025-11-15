Adarsh Plant Protect standalone net profit declines 96.77% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 29.92% to Rs 3.63 croreNet profit of Adarsh Plant Protect declined 96.77% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 29.92% to Rs 3.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales3.635.18 -30 OPM %1.937.34 -PBDT0.030.33 -91 PBT0.010.31 -97 NP0.010.31 -97
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content