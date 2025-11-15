Vivid Global Industries standalone net profit rises 41.67% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 97.73% to Rs 13.92 croreNet profit of Vivid Global Industries rose 41.67% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 97.73% to Rs 13.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales13.927.04 98 OPM %4.243.13 -PBDT0.420.36 17 PBT0.230.17 35 NP0.170.12 42
