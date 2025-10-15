Wednesday, October 15, 2025 | 04:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nuvoco Vistas Corporation reports consolidated net profit of Rs 36.43 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation reports consolidated net profit of Rs 36.43 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 4:05 PM IST

Sales rise 8.33% to Rs 2457.57 crore

Net profit of Nuvoco Vistas Corporation reported to Rs 36.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 85.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 8.33% to Rs 2457.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2268.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales2457.572268.58 8 OPM %14.939.64 -PBDT269.3197.65 176 PBT51.18-117.64 LP NP36.43-85.17 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Summit Securities consolidated net profit rises 20.64% in the September 2025 quarter

Summit Securities consolidated net profit rises 20.64% in the September 2025 quarter

Indian Railway Finance Corporation standalone net profit rises 10.19% in the September 2025 quarter

Indian Railway Finance Corporation standalone net profit rises 10.19% in the September 2025 quarter

Amal consolidated net profit rises 9.58% in the September 2025 quarter

Amal consolidated net profit rises 9.58% in the September 2025 quarter

Tips Music standalone net profit rises 10.44% in the September 2025 quarter

Tips Music standalone net profit rises 10.44% in the September 2025 quarter

Morarka Finance standalone net profit rises 107.41% in the September 2025 quarter

Morarka Finance standalone net profit rises 107.41% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksEternal Q2 Results PreviewGold-Silver Price TodayHaryana IPS Suicide CaseTop Muhurat PicksDiwali 2025 WeatherUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon