Summit Securities consolidated net profit rises 20.64% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 4:05 PM IST

Sales rise 12.19% to Rs 119.68 crore

Net profit of Summit Securities rose 20.64% to Rs 90.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 75.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 12.19% to Rs 119.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 106.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales119.68106.68 12 OPM %99.0198.73 -PBDT118.50105.33 13 PBT118.50105.33 13 NP90.6675.15 21

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

