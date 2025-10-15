Summit Securities consolidated net profit rises 20.64% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.19% to Rs 119.68 croreNet profit of Summit Securities rose 20.64% to Rs 90.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 75.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 12.19% to Rs 119.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 106.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales119.68106.68 12 OPM %99.0198.73 -PBDT118.50105.33 13 PBT118.50105.33 13 NP90.6675.15 21
