Monday, March 02, 2026 | 09:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stock Alert: Aurobindo Pharma, Oriental Rail, ITCONS E-Solution, SWPE, Artefact Projects

Stock Alert: Aurobindo Pharma, Oriental Rail, ITCONS E-Solution, SWPE, Artefact Projects

Last Updated : Mar 02 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Securities in F&O Ban:

Shares of Sammaan Capital will be banned from F&O trading on Monday 02 March 2026.

IPO Listing:

Shree Ram Twistex will make its debut on the stock exchanges on Monday. The issue was subscribed 43.66 times. The issue opened for bidding on 23 February 2026, and it closed on 25 February 2026.

Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions will make its debut on the stock exchanges on Monday. The issue was subscribed 0.94 times. The issue opened for bidding on 23 February 2026 and it closed on 25 February 2026.

Stocks to Watch:

Also Read

Stock Market Holiday, holi 2026

Stock market holiday: Are NSE, BSE closed on Mar 3 or Mar 4 for Holi?

Stock Markets LIVE Updates, March 2, 2026

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals gap down start; Asia stocks fall on rising US-Iran tension

Iran, US Israel attacks on Iran, Israel Iran conflict, US Iran, Israel Iran

Economists gauge hit from West Asia war as China seen among losers

Sebi

Sebi presses banks, regulators for stricter insider trading enforcement

Stock market outlook: Nifty, MidCap, SmallCap indices face up to 7.3% downside risk, says technical analyst at Mirae Asset ShareKhan.

Can Nifty crash to 24,000 amid West Asia crisis? Here's what chart suggests

Auto stocks likely to remain focus as they will declare monthly auto sales data.

 

Oriental Rail Infrastructure has secured an order worth Rs 1.73 crore from the Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai, a unit of Indian Railways. The contract involves the manufacturing, supply and installation of 13 sets of one coach set of seats and berths with hardware. The order is to be executed by March 29, 2026.

Artefact Projects has secured a consultancy services contract worth Rs 3.53 crore from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). The contract has been awarded by a domestic entity and will be executed over a period of 36 months.

ITCONS E-Solution has secured an order worth Rs 2.62 crore from Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL), under the Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence. The contract involves deployment of 43 resources for a period of two years. It will commence on 3 March 2026 and remain valid till 2 March 2028, unless extended by mutual agreement between the parties.

Aurobindo Pharma has informed that the USFDA inspection concluded with four observations at a formulation manufacturing facility of its wholly owned subsidiary, Eugia Pharma Specialities, in Telangana.

Kabra Extrusiontechnik has secured an order worth approximately Rs 133 crore from a domestic customer for energy storage solutions. The contract pertains to contract manufacturing and is scheduled to be executed during FY 202627. Due to confidentiality obligations and commercial sensitivity, the name of the customer has not been disclosed.

South West Pinnacle Exploration (SWPE) has secured a work order worth Rs 307 crore from Hind Metal Exploration Services (HMESPL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hindustan Zinc, for mineral exploration services in Rajasthan.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

VST Tillers reports 36% YoY sales growth in Februray 2026

VST Tillers reports 36% YoY sales growth in Februray 2026

Concord Control Systems bags Rs 54-cr KAVACH 4.0 order from Indian Railways

Concord Control Systems bags Rs 54-cr KAVACH 4.0 order from Indian Railways

Alirox Abrasives reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.93 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Alirox Abrasives reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.93 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Tarini Enterprises standalone net profit rises 240.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Tarini Enterprises standalone net profit rises 240.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Sharekhan reports standalone net profit of Rs 71.10 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sharekhan reports standalone net profit of Rs 71.10 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 02 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayCrude Oil PriceStocks to buy todayIran War UpdateGold and Silver Rate todayStock Recommendations todayNifty Outlook on Israel Iran ConflictBank Holiday in MarchPakistan Afghanistan Conflict