John Cockerill India reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.42 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 41.10% to Rs 102.07 croreNet profit of John Cockerill India reported to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 41.10% to Rs 102.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 72.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 10.31 crore in the year ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 5.38 crore during the previous year ended December 2024. Sales declined 8.01% to Rs 357.59 crore in the year ended December 2025 as against Rs 388.73 crore during the previous year ended December 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Dec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales102.0772.34 41 357.59388.73 -8 OPM %9.90-0.65 -6.41-0.98 - PBDT11.11-0.19 LP 28.91-1.20 LP PBT9.55-1.81 LP 22.76-7.17 LP NP0.42-1.47 LP 10.31-5.38 LP
First Published: Mar 02 2026 | 9:04 AM IST