Adventz Securities Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 49.64% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 27.68% to Rs 0.81 croreNet profit of Adventz Securities Enterprises rose 49.64% to Rs 10.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 27.68% to Rs 0.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.811.12 -28 OPM %37.0432.14 -PBDT2.660.53 402 PBT2.640.51 418 NP10.406.95 50
