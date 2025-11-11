Tuesday, November 11, 2025 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Megri Soft reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.15 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Megri Soft reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.15 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 9:09 AM IST

Sales decline 33.00% to Rs 0.67 crore

Net profit of Megri Soft remain constant at Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 33.00% to Rs 0.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.671.00 -33 OPM %32.8421.00 -PBDT0.230.23 0 PBT0.200.20 0 NP0.150.15 0

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 7:35 AM IST

