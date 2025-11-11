Megri Soft reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.15 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 33.00% to Rs 0.67 croreNet profit of Megri Soft remain constant at Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 33.00% to Rs 0.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.671.00 -33 OPM %32.8421.00 -PBDT0.230.23 0 PBT0.200.20 0 NP0.150.15 0
