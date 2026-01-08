Aegis Logistics Ltd up for fifth session

Aegis Logistics Ltd is quoting at Rs 750.6, up 0.21% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 15.45% in last one year as compared to a 10.19% spurt in NIFTY and a 2.03% spurt in the Nifty Energy.

Aegis Logistics Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 750.6, up 0.21% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.83% on the day, quoting at 25924.45. The Sensex is at 84326.41, down 0.75%. Aegis Logistics Ltd has dropped around 0.27% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Aegis Logistics Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 1.37% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35763.5, down 1.74% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.69 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.54 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 49.86 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

