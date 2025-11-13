Thursday, November 13, 2025 | 05:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aether Industries consolidated net profit rises 55.06% in the September 2025 quarter

Aether Industries consolidated net profit rises 55.06% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 5:08 PM IST

Sales rise 38.38% to Rs 275.10 crore

Net profit of Aether Industries rose 55.06% to Rs 53.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 34.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 38.38% to Rs 275.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 198.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales275.10198.80 38 OPM %31.9926.98 -PBDT93.4762.65 49 PBT76.9551.85 48 NP53.9634.80 55

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Network People Services Technologies consolidated net profit declines 45.79% in the September 2025 quarter

Network People Services Technologies consolidated net profit declines 45.79% in the September 2025 quarter

Ravinder Heights reports consolidated net profit of Rs 39.87 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Ravinder Heights reports consolidated net profit of Rs 39.87 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Nova Agritech consolidated net profit declines 0.15% in the September 2025 quarter

Nova Agritech consolidated net profit declines 0.15% in the September 2025 quarter

Starlite Global Enterprises (India) consolidated net profit rises 68.66% in the September 2025 quarter

Starlite Global Enterprises (India) consolidated net profit rises 68.66% in the September 2025 quarter

Infibeam Avenues consolidated net profit rises 50.94% in the September 2025 quarter

Infibeam Avenues consolidated net profit rises 50.94% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 4:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayRed Fort Blast CaseProtein Coffee TrendGold-Silver Rate TodayTenneco Clen Air India IPOOneplus 15 India LaunchQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon