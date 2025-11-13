Aether Industries consolidated net profit rises 55.06% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 38.38% to Rs 275.10 croreNet profit of Aether Industries rose 55.06% to Rs 53.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 34.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 38.38% to Rs 275.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 198.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales275.10198.80 38 OPM %31.9926.98 -PBDT93.4762.65 49 PBT76.9551.85 48 NP53.9634.80 55
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content