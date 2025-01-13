Business Standard

Monday, January 13, 2025 | 03:10 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's total renewable energy installed capacity spikes nearly 16% on year

India's total renewable energy installed capacity spikes nearly 16% on year

Image

Last Updated : Jan 13 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has highlighted the remarkable progress in India's renewable energy sector, highlighting significant achievements between December 2023 and December 2024. As of December 2024, India's total renewable energy installed capacity has reached 209.44 GW, marking an impressive 15.84% increase compared to 180.80 GW in December 2023. The total capacity added during 2024 amounted to 28.64 GW, representing a significant year-on-year increase of 119.46% compared to the 13.05 GW added in 2023.

In 2024, solar power spearheaded this growth with the addition of 24.54 GW, reflecting a 33.47% rise in its cumulative installed capacity from 73.32 GW in 2023 to 97.86 GW in 2024. Wind energy also contributed to this expansion, with an additional 3.42 GW installed in 2024, increasing the total wind capacity to 48.16 GW, a growth of 7.64% from 2023.

 

Bioenergy has also shown remarkable growth, with its installed capacity rising from 10.84 GW in December 2023 to 11.35 GW in December 2024, reflecting a 4.70% increase. Small hydro power projects saw incremental growth, with installed capacity increasing from 4.99 GW in 2023 to 5.10 GW in 2024, representing a 2.20% rise.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Just Dial Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Just Dial Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Blue Star corrects 23% in six days

Blue Star corrects 23% in six days

Puravankara pre-sales climb 2% YoY in Q3; collections up 6% YoY

Puravankara pre-sales climb 2% YoY in Q3; collections up 6% YoY

Sensex, Nifty trade with deep cuts; media shares slide

Sensex, Nifty trade with deep cuts; media shares slide

Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 13 2025 | 2:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEMahakumbh Mela 2025 LIVE UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayLaxmi Dental IPO opens todayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon