Just Dial Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Jan 13 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Zen Technologies Ltd, Adani Wilmar Ltd, Vakrangee Ltd and Epigral Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 13 January 2025.

Just Dial Ltd crashed 11.31% to Rs 917.6 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 87423 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20142 shares in the past one month.

Zen Technologies Ltd tumbled 10.23% to Rs 2206. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 36039 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 80732 shares in the past one month.

 

Adani Wilmar Ltd lost 10.00% to Rs 262.45. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 10.36 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.99 lakh shares in the past one month.

Vakrangee Ltd shed 9.99% to Rs 30.98. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 15.67 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26.39 lakh shares in the past one month.

Epigral Ltd fell 9.87% to Rs 1571.95. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 9538 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3496 shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 13 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

