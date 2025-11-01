Saturday, November 01, 2025 | 05:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nagpur-Seoni Expressway Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.30 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Nagpur-Seoni Expressway Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.30 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 01 2025 | 5:16 PM IST

Sales decline 62.73% to Rs 3.57 crore

Net Loss of Nagpur-Seoni Expressway Pvt reported to Rs 3.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 62.73% to Rs 3.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 9.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales3.579.58 -63 OPM %41.4620.04 -PBDT-3.21-2.64 -22 PBT-3.30-2.68 -23 NP-3.30-2.68 -23

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Mahua Bharatpur Expressways standalone net profit rises 254.06% in the September 2025 quarter

Mahua Bharatpur Expressways standalone net profit rises 254.06% in the September 2025 quarter

BLB standalone net profit rises 189.64% in the September 2025 quarter

BLB standalone net profit rises 189.64% in the September 2025 quarter

Incap standalone net profit declines 51.11% in the September 2025 quarter

Incap standalone net profit declines 51.11% in the September 2025 quarter

Atul Auto reports 5% YoY increase in Oct'25 sales

Atul Auto reports 5% YoY increase in Oct'25 sales

Urban Company approves voluntary dissolution of Urban Company Arabia

Urban Company approves voluntary dissolution of Urban Company Arabia

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 01 2025 | 5:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMaruti Suzuki Q2 ResultsGold-Silver Rate TodayNDA Bihar Manifesto 2025Bank Holidays in November ListResident Evil Requiem Pre-OrdersQ2 Results TodayTata Motors DemergerLenskart vs Studds Accessories IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon