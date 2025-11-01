Mahua Bharatpur Expressways standalone net profit rises 254.06% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.76% to Rs 28.32 croreNet profit of Mahua Bharatpur Expressways rose 254.06% to Rs 12.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 8.76% to Rs 28.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 26.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales28.3226.04 9 OPM %63.6347.20 -PBDT17.577.88 123 PBT12.683.57 255 NP12.643.57 254
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content