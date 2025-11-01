Saturday, November 01, 2025 | 05:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mahua Bharatpur Expressways standalone net profit rises 254.06% in the September 2025 quarter

Mahua Bharatpur Expressways standalone net profit rises 254.06% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 01 2025 | 5:16 PM IST

Sales rise 8.76% to Rs 28.32 crore

Net profit of Mahua Bharatpur Expressways rose 254.06% to Rs 12.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 8.76% to Rs 28.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 26.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales28.3226.04 9 OPM %63.6347.20 -PBDT17.577.88 123 PBT12.683.57 255 NP12.643.57 254

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

BLB standalone net profit rises 189.64% in the September 2025 quarter

BLB standalone net profit rises 189.64% in the September 2025 quarter

Incap standalone net profit declines 51.11% in the September 2025 quarter

Incap standalone net profit declines 51.11% in the September 2025 quarter

Atul Auto reports 5% YoY increase in Oct'25 sales

Atul Auto reports 5% YoY increase in Oct'25 sales

Urban Company approves voluntary dissolution of Urban Company Arabia

Urban Company approves voluntary dissolution of Urban Company Arabia

Mahindra & Mahindra records 14% growth in trucks and buses biz in Oct'25

Mahindra & Mahindra records 14% growth in trucks and buses biz in Oct'25

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 01 2025 | 5:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMaruti Suzuki Q2 ResultsGold-Silver Rate TodayNDA Bihar Manifesto 2025Bank Holidays in November ListResident Evil Requiem Pre-OrdersQ2 Results TodayTata Motors DemergerLenskart vs Studds Accessories IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon