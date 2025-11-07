Bansal Roofing Products standalone net profit rises 175.47% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 104.38% to Rs 34.09 croreNet profit of Bansal Roofing Products rose 175.47% to Rs 1.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 104.38% to Rs 34.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 16.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales34.0916.68 104 OPM %7.277.37 -PBDT2.531.12 126 PBT2.110.72 193 NP1.460.53 175
