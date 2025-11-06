Ajmera Realty & Infra India consolidated net profit declines 14.09% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.56% to Rs 219.04 croreNet profit of Ajmera Realty & Infra India declined 14.09% to Rs 30.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 35.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 9.56% to Rs 219.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 199.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales219.04199.92 10 OPM %26.4730.20 -PBDT43.6547.04 -7 PBT42.8046.53 -8 NP30.3735.35 -14
