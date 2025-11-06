Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company consolidated net profit rises 19.82% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.76% to Rs 7491.38 croreNet profit of Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company rose 19.82% to Rs 1159.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 967.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 19.76% to Rs 7491.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6255.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales7491.386255.12 20 OPM %67.1669.67 -PBDT1636.941367.51 20 PBT1565.911304.88 20 NP1159.61967.80 20
