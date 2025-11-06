Thursday, November 06, 2025 | 03:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company consolidated net profit rises 19.82% in the September 2025 quarter

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company consolidated net profit rises 19.82% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 3:32 PM IST

Sales rise 19.76% to Rs 7491.38 crore

Net profit of Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company rose 19.82% to Rs 1159.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 967.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 19.76% to Rs 7491.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6255.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales7491.386255.12 20 OPM %67.1669.67 -PBDT1636.941367.51 20 PBT1565.911304.88 20 NP1159.61967.80 20

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Century Enka consolidated net profit rises 4.35% in the September 2025 quarter

Prataap Snacks slides after Q2 PAT fall 25% YoY to Rs 5 cr

Privi Speciality surges after reporting more than two-fold jump in Q2 PAT to Rs 93 cr

India's Aviation Turbine Fuel consumption projected to reach 15-16 million ton by 2030 says Civil Aviation minister

EFC (I) announces its foray into retail leasing biz

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 3:22 PM IST

