Ajmera Realty's sales value plunges 65% YoY to Rs 108 cr in Q1 FY26

Last Updated : Jul 12 2025 | 10:17 AM IST

Ajmera Realty & Infra reported 65% decline in sales value to Rs 108 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with Rs 306 crore in Q1 FY25.

Sales performance during the quarter was affected by sector-wide regulatory challenges, leading to delays in project launches, including certain key projects of Ajmera Realty.

The carpet area sold fell 52% to 63,244 square foot in Q1 FY26 from 1,30,801 square foot in Q1 FY25.

Collection jumped 42% YoY to Rs 234 crore in Q1 FY26, underscoring strong cash flow realization from existing projects.

Dhaval Ajmera, director - Corporate Affairs, said Our Q1 FY26 results reflect both strengths and sector-wide regulatory challenges. We are pleased with the robust 42% YoY growth in collections to Rs 234 crores, demonstrating our operational efficiency and project execution. However, the lack of necessary approvals led to delays in new launches, while lower available inventory in existing projects contributed to sales during the quarter.

 

Looking ahead, we are gearing up to deliver around 1,000 homes by the second half of FY26, with fast-tracked execution underway across six residential projects in Mumbai and Bengaluru, backed by sustained construction progress and inventory absorption. Our strategycentered on timely execution, innovative design, and sustainabilitycontinues to resonate with home buyers seeking quality in high-growth micro-markets. Our disciplined project management and customer-centric approach position us well to achieve our FY26 aspirations and deliver long-term stakeholder value.

Ajmera Realty & Infra India has a PAN India presence along with an international presence. The company is focused on premium developments in luxury and mid-luxury projects in the residential segment. The company has a huge development potential available on its balance land parcel at Ajmera I-Land, Bhakti Park, Wadala, and Central Mumbai.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 12.1% to Rs 25.28 crore on 34.7% fall in net sales to Rs 151.39 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.

The scrip fell 1.90% to end at Rs 901.25 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 12 2025 | 10:03 AM IST

