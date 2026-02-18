Akara Capital Advisors Pvt standalone net profit declines 41.36% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 41.88% to Rs 256.41 croreNet profit of Akara Capital Advisors Pvt declined 41.36% to Rs 11.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 19.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 41.88% to Rs 256.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 180.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales256.41180.72 42 OPM %46.4933.83 -PBDT35.5823.47 52 PBT34.3622.68 51 NP11.1619.03 -41
First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 9:06 AM IST