Akara Capital Advisors Pvt standalone net profit declines 41.36% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Akara Capital Advisors Pvt declined 41.36% to Rs 11.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 19.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 41.88% to Rs 256.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 180.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.256.41180.7246.4933.8335.5823.4734.3622.6811.1619.03

