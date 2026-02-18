Wednesday, February 18, 2026 | 09:14 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Akara Capital Advisors Pvt standalone net profit declines 41.36% in the December 2025 quarter

Akara Capital Advisors Pvt standalone net profit declines 41.36% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 18 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales rise 41.88% to Rs 256.41 crore

Net profit of Akara Capital Advisors Pvt declined 41.36% to Rs 11.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 19.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 41.88% to Rs 256.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 180.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales256.41180.72 42 OPM %46.4933.83 -PBDT35.5823.47 52 PBT34.3622.68 51 NP11.1619.03 -41

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Setco Auto Systems Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 32.32 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Setco Auto Systems Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 32.32 crore in the December 2025 quarter

GMR Goa International Airport reports standalone net loss of Rs 74.39 crore in the December 2025 quarter

GMR Goa International Airport reports standalone net loss of Rs 74.39 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Svatantra Microfin Pvt standalone net profit rises 309.30% in the December 2025 quarter

Svatantra Microfin Pvt standalone net profit rises 309.30% in the December 2025 quarter

Tapir Constructions reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.23 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Tapir Constructions reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.23 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Essel Lucknow Raebareli Toll Roads standalone net profit rises 42.16% in the December 2025 quarter

Essel Lucknow Raebareli Toll Roads standalone net profit rises 42.16% in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayYouTube DownAI Impact on MediaGold and Silver Rate todayCBSE 10th, 12th Exam GuidelineNZ vs CAN Pitch ReportAI Impact Summit 2026 UpdatesIndian Passport Ranking 2026