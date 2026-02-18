GMR Goa International Airport reports standalone net loss of Rs 74.39 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 6.80% to Rs 99.46 croreNet Loss of GMR Goa International Airport reported to Rs 74.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 51.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 6.80% to Rs 99.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 106.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales99.46106.72 -7 OPM %37.0654.00 -PBDT-31.14-8.38 -272 PBT-73.53-51.26 -43 NP-74.39-51.26 -45
First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 9:06 AM IST