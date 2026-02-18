Wednesday, February 18, 2026 | 09:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tapir Constructions reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.23 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 18 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales rise 55733.33% to Rs 16.75 crore

Net Loss of Tapir Constructions reported to Rs 5.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 4.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 55733.33% to Rs 16.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales16.750.03 55733 OPM %-32.18-16466.67 -PBDT-4.96-4.45 -11 PBT-5.03-4.50 -12 NP-5.23-4.50 -16

First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

