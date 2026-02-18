Setco Auto Systems Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 32.32 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 13.85% to Rs 182.93 croreNet Loss of Setco Auto Systems Pvt reported to Rs 32.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 29.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 13.85% to Rs 182.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 160.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales182.93160.68 14 OPM %16.6316.71 -PBDT-28.90-24.77 -17 PBT-32.32-29.87 -8 NP-32.32-29.87 -8
First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 9:06 AM IST