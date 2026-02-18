Svatantra Microfin Pvt standalone net profit rises 309.30% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 33.65% to Rs 494.18 crore

Net profit of Svatantra Microfin Pvt rose 309.30% to Rs 72.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 17.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 33.65% to Rs 494.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 369.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.494.18369.7744.8541.6795.4626.3391.7522.8872.6517.75

