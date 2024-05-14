Alembic consolidated net profit rises 49.53% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 32.11% to Rs 49.04 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 40.90% to Rs 268.62 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 190.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 23.77% to Rs 157.49 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 127.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Alembic rose 49.53% to Rs 72.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 48.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 32.11% to Rs 49.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 37.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.