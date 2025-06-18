Wednesday, June 18, 2025 | 01:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Alembic Pharma receives USFDA EIR for Karakhadi API facility

Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Alembic Pharmaceuticals said that it has received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API)-III facility in Karakhadi, Gujarat.

The inspection was conducted at the API-III facility from 17th March 2025 to 21st March 2025.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals is a vertically integrated research and development pharmaceutical company. It manufactures and markets generic pharmaceutical products all over the world. Its research and manufacturing facilities are approved by regulatory authorities of many developed countries, including the USFDA.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 12% to Rs 156.89 crore despite a 16.7% jump in net sales to Rs 1,769.64 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

 

Shares of Alembic Pharmaceuticals shed 0.78% to Rs 962.70 on the BSE.

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 12:51 PM IST

